Lane closures on 185th overpass for City Light work

Friday, April 17, 2020

NE 185th freeway overpass
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
Over the next several days there will be intermittent closures of the lanes on the NE 185th freeway overpass.

Sound Transit has suspended work but Seattle City Light is continuing with essential work for the Lynnwood Light Rail project.

They will be installing steel poles in the vicinity.

Work will be done from 9am to 3pm and is expected to be noisy because of a vacuum truck used for the project.

There will be a lane open to cross the freeway and flaggers will direct traffic.




