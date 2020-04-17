Shoreline Fire and Police thank healthcare workers at Northwest

And we in the community applaud and thank them all - healthcare workers, fire, police and all those serving us and doing their best to keep us safe and well. Thank you!

Shoreline Fire and Shoreline Police know firsthand how important healthcare workers are. Fire and police are the first line of response - then they hand off to the healthcare workers.It's a community team.So Police and Fire know how busy and stressful their jobs are, and how hard they are working to continue to excel under the current pandemic conditions.Personnel from Shoreline Police and Fire went to Northwest Hospital Thursday at shift change from 3 - 4pm and lined the outside walkway holding signs of appreciation.They applauded the workers as they came through, those leaving after a long shift and those heading in to a long shift.