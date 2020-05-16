Volunteers needed at the Senior Center

The Senior Center has need of volunteers for some specific and regular jobs.





Cook's Assistant 9am - 11:30am Monday - Friday To Go Lunch Volunteer - 10:50am - 1pm Tuesday - Wednesday - Thursday Runner - 10am - 12noon - Monday, Wednesday, or Friday

There are three positions:Job requirements: Between the ages of 18 and 64, able to work in a fast-paced environment, able to lift 30 pounds, and endless patience!Descriptions are above. If you are interested in visiting the Center to see if you are a good match, call Theresa at 206-365-1536 after 1pm Monday - Friday.