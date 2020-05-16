Volunteers needed at the Senior Center

Saturday, May 16, 2020

The Senior Center has need of volunteers for some specific and regular jobs. 

There are three positions:

  1. Cook's Assistant 9am - 11:30am Monday - Friday
  2. To Go Lunch Volunteer - 10:50am - 1pm Tuesday - Wednesday - Thursday
  3. Runner - 10am - 12noon - Monday, Wednesday, or Friday

Job requirements: Between the ages of 18 and 64, able to work in a fast-paced environment, able to lift 30 pounds, and endless patience!

Descriptions are above. If you are interested in visiting the Center to see if you are a good match, call Theresa at 206-365-1536 after 1pm Monday - Friday.




Posted by DKH at 1:21 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  