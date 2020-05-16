Photos: Shoreline Fire tree rescue training
Saturday, May 16, 2020
|Scenario: an injured person in a tree
Simulated using a dummy
Photos by Steven H. Robinson
The Shoreline Fire Department held tree rescue training this week on the CRISTA campus.
|Getting geared up
The scenario is how to get an injured person safely down from a tree.
|One rescuer goes up to where the climber's gear is snagged
Another is positioned midway on the ladder
They held the same training on four days, Monday through Thursday, one day for each of the four shifts of fire department responders.
|Another watches for problems
Shoreline Fire, as well as all surrounding fire departments, trains constantly for all scenarios. Often their training is structured around what is available - a vacant building, a crushed car, and occasionally a house that can be burnt down!
