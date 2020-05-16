Photos: Shoreline Fire tree rescue training

Scenario: an injured person in a tree

Simulated using a dummy

Getting geared up

One rescuer goes up to where the climber's gear is snagged

Another is positioned midway on the ladder

Another watches for problems

The Shoreline Fire Department held tree rescue training this week on the CRISTA campus.The scenario is how to get an injured person safely down from a tree.They held the same training on four days, Monday through Thursday, one day for each of the four shifts of fire department responders.Shoreline Fire, as well as all surrounding fire departments, trains constantly for all scenarios. Often their training is structured around what is available - a vacant building, a crushed car, and occasionally a house that can be burnt down!