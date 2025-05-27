Chick-fil-a coming to Shoreline

Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Photo by David Carlos

Currently under construction, the property which previously housed KFC and A&W at 19533 Aurora Ave N is now owned by Chick-fil-a.

The property, on the west side of Aurora, has been completely cleared, from the retaining wall by Day's Inn to 198th to the north.

Chick-fil-a plans to open a restaurant on the site. There are rumors of other businesses planned for the property.

The site previously housed a KFC (at the top of the photo) and a row of trees buffering the Aurora Villa Apartments to the west. Photo by David Carlos

An entire row of trees on a hillside between the former businesses and the Aurora Villa Apartments to the west has been removed and replaced with a retaining wall.

--Diane Hettrick


Posted by DKH at 2:51 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  