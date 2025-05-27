Chick-fil-a coming to Shoreline
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
|Photo by David Carlos
Currently under construction, the property which previously housed KFC and A&W at 19533 Aurora Ave N is now owned by Chick-fil-a.
The property, on the west side of Aurora, has been completely cleared, from the retaining wall by Day's Inn to 198th to the north.
Chick-fil-a plans to open a restaurant on the site. There are rumors of other businesses planned for the property.
|The site previously housed a KFC (at the top of the photo) and a row of trees buffering the Aurora Villa Apartments to the west. Photo by David Carlos
An entire row of trees on a hillside between the former businesses and the Aurora Villa Apartments to the west has been removed and replaced with a retaining wall.
--Diane Hettrick
