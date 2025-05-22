Flag Directive - May 26, 2025 Memorial Day
Thursday, May 22, 2025
I hereby direct that Washington state and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff on Monday, May 26, 2025, in recognition of Memorial Day.
This federal holiday is in remembrance of those who lost their lives while serving in the country’s armed forces.
I have no objection to agencies lowering the flags at the close of business on Friday, May 23, 2025. Flags should remain at half-staff until noon on Monday, May 26, 2025, or first thing Tuesday morning, May 27, 2025.
Other government entities, individuals, and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.
A public memorial service will take place on Sunday, May 18th, in Issaquah at 3:00pm. If you’d like to attend, please RSVP here.
Please email FlagDirectives@gov.wa.gov if you have any questions about this flag directive.
I have no objection to agencies lowering the flags at the close of business on Friday, May 23, 2025. Flags should remain at half-staff until noon on Monday, May 26, 2025, or first thing Tuesday morning, May 27, 2025.
Other government entities, individuals, and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.
A public memorial service will take place on Sunday, May 18th, in Issaquah at 3:00pm. If you’d like to attend, please RSVP here.
Please email FlagDirectives@gov.wa.gov if you have any questions about this flag directive.
0 comments:
Post a Comment