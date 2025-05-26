Sound Transit upcoming ramp closures

Monday, May 26, 2025

Photo by Claudia Meadows
Sound Transit construction updates

SEATTLE: Northbound I-5 off-ramp to NE 130th St will close May 30-June 2

Sound Transit contractor crews will close the northbound I-5 off-ramp to NE 130th St in Seattle from 10pm Friday, May 30, until 5am Monday, June 2, 2025 to support the Lynnwood Link Extension project.


MOUNTLAKE TERRACE: I-5 ramp closure at 236th St

Sound Transit contractor crews will close the northbound I-5 off-ramp to 236th St SW from 9pm to 5am nightly on Tuesday, May 27, through Friday morning, May 30. The closure supports work on the Lynnwood Link Extension project


