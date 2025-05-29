Flag Directive - June 1, 2025 (Former Speaker of the House and State Representative Frank Chopp)
Thursday, May 29, 2025
From Governor Bob Ferguson
I am deeply saddened by the death of former Speaker of the House and State Representative Frank Chopp, and hereby direct that Washington state and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff in his memory on Sunday, June 1, 2025.
Frank Chopp passed away on Saturday, March 22, 2025.
I have no objection to agencies lowering the flags at the close of business on Friday, May 30, 2025. Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Sunday, June 1, 2025, or first thing Monday morning, June 2, 2025.
Other government entities, individuals, and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.
A memorial service will take place on Sunday, June 1, 2025 at 2 pm at the Meydenbauer Center in Bellevue.
Please email FlagDirectives@gov.wa.gov if you have any questions about this flag directive.
