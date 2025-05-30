LFP residents invited to 4th Community open house June 11, 2025 for the future Lakefront Park
Friday, May 30, 2025
This open house event will feature activities for all ages - drop in anytime between 5:30pm and 7:30pm.
The design team will share the latest updates on the park design, and community members will be invited to share their priorities for the space.
Your input is essential to shaping Lake Forest Park’s future public Lakefront Park!
Be sure to visit the project website for more information on the project, sign up to receive email updates, and go on a virtual tour of the park!
