LFP residents invited to 4th Community open house June 11, 2025 for the future Lakefront Park

Join us for the fourth Community Workshop on Wednesday, June 11, 2025 in the Council Chambers at LFP City Hall, intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE.





This open house event will feature activities for all ages - drop in anytime between 5:30pm and 7:30pm.





The design team will share the latest updates on the park design, and community members will be invited to share their priorities for the space.



Your input is essential to shaping Lake Forest Park’s future public Lakefront Park!



