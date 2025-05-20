Knockout Gardens: Winning the War on Water Use with Great Plants and Techniques June 4, 2025

Winning the War on Water Use with Great Plants and Techniques

Wednesday, June 4, 2025 6:30–8:00 pm

at North City Water District





Learn how to create stunning plant marriages; how to use short plants to support taller specimens to avoid stakes or ties; and how to use trees and large shrubs already in your landscape as focal points to create gardens with seasonal interest that will knock your socks off!







Contact us in advance by email to customerservice@northcitywater.org or

call our office at 206-362-8100.

Marianne Binetti cannot contain her enthusiasm for growing food, flowers and foliage plants in containers. Class is free, but you must register to attend.





She has a degree in horticulture from WSU and is the author of many books including “Container Gardens for Washington and Oregon” (Lonepine Press) and she writes a syndicated garden column appears on HGTV and leads garden tours around the world.





She gardens in containers and in the ground on two acres near Enumclaw. You can follow her garden tips and seasonal advice on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.







If you’ve always wished your garden looked like it was designed by a professional but didn’t have the know-how to do it yourself, this class may well change all of that!