New Law: BEAM Act

Tuesday, May 20, 2025


Members of our team were proud to join impacted families and advocates for the signing of the BEAM Act earlier this week – legislation that will save lives by allowing speed-limiting devices to be installed in the cars of people who have been convicted of reckless driving or have accumulated three or more moving violations. 

This bill was named after Buster, Eloise, Andrea, and Matilda, four people who were killed in a March 2024 crash near Renton. That deadly crash resulted in a case that was prosecuted by our office, and the defendant recently pled guilty as charged to all felony counts.

In enacting this legislation, Washington becomes one of the first states in the nation to implement this life-saving tool to stop chronic speeders and protect our community.

A special thanks to Representative Mari Leavitt who was this bill's prime sponsor.


