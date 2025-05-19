Edie Loyer-Nelson 1944-2025

Edith "Edie" Loyer-Nelson

June 19, 1944 - April 25, 2025 We’re holding a Celebration of Life for Edie on Saturday, June 14, 2025 at 11:00am at the Shoreline Unitarian Universalist Church 14724 1st Ave NE, Shoreline





All who knew and loved her are welcome to join us as we honor her life and legacy.





Edie grew up in Kent, Washington. She attended Meridian Elementary and Kent Junior High. She graduated from Kent Meridian High School in 1962 and received a teaching degree from Western Washington University in 1966.





She began teaching and eventually transitioned to social work, working for the state of Washington until her retirement.





Edie married Jack Nelson in 1966 and had her daughter Monica in 1968 and son Paul, 17 months later. Edie and Jack divorced in 1974.





Edie was a woman of extraordinary strength, compassion, and fortitude. Edie embodied independence, courage, and a relentless commitment to her family, career, and community throughout her life.





As a devoted single mother, she raised Monica and Paul with unwavering love and fierce determination, teaching them the values of humility, respect, service to the community, and pride in their Duwamish heritage.





Professionally, Edie dedicated many years of service as a supervisor for the Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS). In her role, she oversaw critical services for Native children, ensuring that all actions were consistent with the federal Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA) and the Washington State Indian Child Welfare Act.





Her work focused on the most vulnerable — providing advocacy and protection for Native children and families. Her efforts helped preserve families and uphold the cultural heritage that she passionately valued. Her commitment to justice and cultural preservation extended beyond her professional life.





Edie remained deeply connected to her roots as a proud member of the Duwamish Tribe, supporting initiatives to preserve Duwamish tribal history and advocate for the tribe’s federal recognition. She devotedly supported efforts to preserve culture, history, and dignity for future generations.





Edie dedicated herself to causes close to her heart, including the Women's Political Caucus, the AFL-CIO union, and numerous political campaigns and causes.





Edie embodied the spirit of service to her community, in recent years, contributing her time and talents through her work with organizations such as the Shoreline Historical Museum and serving as a trustee for Shoreline Community College.





Through her leadership at the state and local level, her friendships, and support of her family, Edie defined resilience, generosity, and grace throughout her life.





She is survived by her daughter Monica (Chris) of Enumclaw, & Paul (Jane) of Edmonds, grandchildren Olivia, John, Connor, Matt (Jessica), and great-grandchildren Stacy and Sam, who will all carry forward the legacy of her love and strength.





Edie loved being a grandparent. In addition to her immediate family, Edie is survived by her loving sister, Lorrie Nelson, along with many cherished nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews.





Edie's kindness, resilience, and fun spirit touched her family, a wide circle of friends, and community members who will forever hold her memory dear.





Instead of flowers, donations can be made to one of Edie's favorite charities or a charity of your choice: Duwamish Tribe, PAWS, Shoreline Historical Museum, Shoreline Unitarian Universalist Church, or the National Wildlife Federation.





Edie was committed to environmental sustainability for the future, she chose a green funeral option - soil transformation, which has been arranged and coordinated with Earth Funeral.





Following Edie's transformation, she will forever rest in several of her favorite outdoor spaces, including Clark Lake in Kent, Washington, Miyawaki Urban Forest in Shoreline, Washington, and the Duwamish Longhouse and Cultural Center in Seattle, Washington.





Mom, thank you for teaching us by example. You will always be our guiding light.

---Monica and Paul

---Monica and Paul







