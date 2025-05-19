New Laws: The Right to Repair bill signed into law

Monday, May 19, 2025


The Right to Repair Act has been signed into law! 

House Bill 1483 (Senate Bill 5423) will require manufacturers to provide consumers and independent repair providers fair and reasonable access to certain parts, tools, and information needed to fix electronic devices. 

If you own an electronic device and it breaks, you should be able to choose to fix it yourself or take it to a local repair shop. 

This legislation will help save families money, allow people to keep their devices working longer, and support small businesses.

I'm grateful to my colleague, Representative Mia Su-Ling Gregerson, for her work on this over the years! 



Posted by DKH at 10:52 PM
