Clean up at Echo Lake Park in response to citizen nudge

Monday, May 19, 2025

Looking south on Ashworth at N 200th. The Portland Loo is on the left. On the far right you can see the Dwight Stevens Memorial Bench. To the left of the blue pole you can get a glimpse of the art piece "Contemplating the Arc" Photo by Patrick Deagen

The Shoreline Parks department quickly responded when a resident took a photo of a badly overgrown flower bed in Echo Lake Park and sent it in through See-Click-Fix.

Immaculate beds border the Interurban Trail in Echo Lake Park after the parks crew came in to clean up the flower beds
Photo by Patrick Deagen

The City responded immediately, weeding and covering the ground with mulch. 

Photo sent to See Click Fix
Weeds grow so quickly in this spring weather.

ELNA volunteers usually take care of these beds but they are focusing on Shoreline Park, around the lake itself, and the Densmore Pathway.


