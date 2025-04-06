AG Nick Brown: Washingtonians' data privacy rights following the 23andMe bankruptcy
Sunday, April 6, 2025
OLYMPIA — Following 23andMe’s recent bankruptcy filing, the Attorney General’s Office reminds Washingtonians of their right to genetic data privacy and ability to request data deletion.
23andMe is a direct-to-consumer genetic testing company that collects and analyzes individual’s sensitive and unique genetic information.
On March 23, 2025, 23andMe filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
While the company has said it will not make any changes to the ways it “stores, manages or protects” consumer data, its future is unclear.
The company intends to find new ownership but there are no guarantees how new owners would run the company, which holds private genetic data for more than 15 million people.
With these recent developments, it is important for Washingtonians to know their rights to withdraw consent and request the deletion of their genetic information.
For instance, Washington state’s My Health My Data Act protects residents’ sensitive health data — including genetic data — from being collected, shared or sold without their consent or authorization.
State law gives consumers the right to withdraw consent, request data deletion and verify whether their data has been shared or sold. Consumers can also obtain a list of all third parties who received their data.
Washingtonians can delete their 23andMe account and personal information (details here)
You can learn more about managing your 23andMe genetic data here.
