Girls' tennis: Shorewood wins four matches in a row and stands at first place in WesCo South

The Shorewood girls' tennis team won four straight matches to improve their record to 6-0 overall and 4-0 and first place in WesCo South.





The team started the week with a very tough match versus the defending WesCo 4A league champions Jackson High School. The match was tied at 3-3 when it was decided with the doubles win by Shorewood’s Cally Webb and Addy Falkin.



Coach Arnie Moreno is very proud of the team's consistent play. "The whole team from top to bottom just keeps improving every match and every week."

Shorewood 4 Jackson 3





Singles

Rylie Gettmann SW def. Jasmine Wijawa JK 6-0, 6-1

Alex Mignogna SW def. Gracie Schouten JK 6-0, 2-6, 6-3

Katie Kim JK def. Micah Crose SW 6-1, 6-3

Teegan Bridgeman JK def. Melinda Lee SW 6-3, 6-2

Doubles

Marti Brittle / Bridget Cox SW def. Elise Sugawara / Shresta Sundar Ganesh JK 6-0, 6-1

Solhei Lee / Leah Wilson JK def. Jessica Saleska / Shinuen Moon SW 7-6 (7-3), 6-4

Addy Falkin / Cally Webb SW def. Arushi Dashore / Samiksha Roo JK 6-0, 6-1

The next three days were all conference victories.





Shorewood defeated Meadowdale 7-0, Mountlake Terrace 7-0 and in-district rivals Shorecrest 6-1. Shorewood's number 1, 2 and 3 singles, Rylie Gettmann and Alex Mignogna, remained undefeated, as well as the doubles teams of Mari Brittle and Bridget Cox, Cally Webb and Addy Falkin. Shorewood's Micah Crose, at number 3 singles, has been consistent in her all-court game and outstanding in her match victories.



Shorewood 6, Shorecrest 1





Singles

Rylie Gettmann (SW) def. Zoe Greenzweig 6-0, 6-0.

Alex Mignogna (SW) def. Lily Haessler 6-1, 6-1.

Micah Crose (SW) def. Ally Miner 6-4, 6-2.

Sophie Schmitz (SC) def. Melinda Lee 6-1, 2-6, 10-6. Doubles Doubles

Mari Brittle-Bridget Cox (SW) def. Mia Halset-Walker Temme 6-1, 6-0.

Cally Webb-Addy Falkin (SW) def. Lauren Kajimura-Thayer Katahara-Stewart 6-1, 6-2.

Jessica Saleska-Lilah Becker (SW) def. Calla Rihnsmith-Harper Brown 6-0, 6-1. Shorewood 7, Mountlake Terrace 0





Singles

Rylie Gettmann (S) def. Fiorella Diaz 6-0, 6-0.

Alex Mignogna (S) def. Ahna Elseberry 6-0, 6-0.

Jessica Saleska (S) def. Jenna Oh 6-1, 6-1.

Shineun Moon (S) def. Minh-Grace Ngo 7-5, 6-3. Doubles

Cally Webb-Addy Falkin (S) def. Camden Curtis-Sumaya Ali 6-0, 6-0.

Melinda Lee-Mirah Crose (S) def. Anka Aruinsaihau-Delina Gidey 6-2, 6-2.

Lilah Baker-Ellie Keatly (S) Julia Shteyngart-Alex Robles 6-0, 6-2. Shorewood 7, Meadowdale 0



Doubles

Singles