ShoreLake Arts presents 2025 Artist Spotlight award to Rui Bao
Sunday, April 6, 2025
|Rui Bao
Artist Spotlight awardee
This award is presented to an artist who lives or presents work in Shoreline or Lake Forest Park, whose creations have contributed to the excellence of the arts in Shoreline and Lake Forest Park and enriched the cultural landscape of the community.
Artist Spotlight Award 2025 – Rui Bao
Rui Bao is an amazing artist and architect. Rui has been working with ShoreLake Arts for the last few years in multiple capacities.
She creates our posters for the Lantern Festival, crafting artwork and designing the posters in both English and Mandarin. She is also instrumental in designing the lantern craft for the children.
Rui is also one of ShoreLake Arts amazing Summer Camp teaching artists. Her creativity, patience and kindness make her a teacher children can’t wait to engage.
Rui is also one of ShoreLake Arts amazing Summer Camp teaching artists. Her creativity, patience and kindness make her a teacher children can’t wait to engage.
|The Upside Down Bunny
By Rui Bao
And she is returning for three new sessions in summer 2025 with classes in recycled art, art with nature and a class in art from cultures around the world.
An artist in her own right, Rui has written and illustrated a children’s book titled, The Upside Down Bunny, a bilingual book in both English and Mandarin available on Amazon.
Recently Rui recently started her own architect firm, Coda Architecture, located in Shoreline. Rui Bao brings her passion for the arts to all she does!
0 comments:
Post a Comment