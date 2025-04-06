Sno-King International Folk Dance Club April activities
Sunday, April 6, 2025
|Folk Voice Duo will play April 23d
Here’s our solution.
We have a new beginner class from 6:30 to 7:00pm, right before our regular dances every Wednesday (except for live music nights and set dance teaching night, the second Wednesday of each month.)
Then, stay from 7:00 to 9:00pm.
After requests and the regular lesson, we launch into couple, set, and no- partner dances from around the world, and you don’t need to bring a partner.
In April we will learn dances from Israel, England, Romania, and the USA.
WEDNESDAY APRIL 23 – LIVE MUSIC!
- Wednesday, April 9, 2025 is set dance teaching night, starting at 6:45pm.
- Saturday, April 12, 2025 is the Second Saturday Party, 7:00-9:00, with a flower theme. Snacks to share are appreciated.
7:00 - 8:00pm is requests, and from 8:00 - 9:00pm THE FOLK VOICE DUO will play live music for us!
Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave W, Lynnwood. $8.00. First time free! Info: www.sno-king.org or email dancesnoking@gmail.com or call 425-610-9393.
