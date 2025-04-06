Sno-King International Folk Dance Club April activities

Folk Voice Duo will play April 23d Do you fear to venture into folk dancing because you don’t know the basic steps? Do you fear to venture into folk dancing because you don’t know the basic steps?





Here’s our solution.





We have a new beginner class from 6:30 to 7:00pm, right before our regular dances every Wednesday (except for live music nights and set dance teaching night, the second Wednesday of each month.)





Then, stay from 7:00 to 9:00pm.



