Sno-King International Folk Dance Club April activities

Sunday, April 6, 2025

Folk Voice Duo will play April 23d
Do you fear to venture into folk dancing because you don’t know the basic steps? 

Here’s our solution. 

We have a new beginner class from 6:30 to 7:00pm, right before our regular dances every Wednesday (except for live music nights and set dance teaching night, the second Wednesday of each month.) 

Then, stay from 7:00 to 9:00pm. 

After requests and the regular lesson, we launch into couple, set, and no- partner dances from around the world, and you don’t need to bring a partner.

In April we will learn dances from Israel, England, Romania, and the USA.
  • Wednesday, April 9, 2025 is set dance teaching night, starting at 6:45pm.
  • Saturday, April 12, 2025 is the Second Saturday Party, 7:00-9:00, with a flower theme. Snacks to share are appreciated.
And the grand finale:

WEDNESDAY APRIL 23 – LIVE MUSIC! 
7:00 - 8:00pm is requests, and from 8:00 - 9:00pm THE FOLK VOICE DUO will play live music for us!

Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave W, Lynnwood. $8.00. First time free! Info: www.sno-king.org or email dancesnoking@gmail.com or call 425-610-9393.


