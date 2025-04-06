April recipe from Town & Country Market: Perfect Pan-Seared Scallops
Sunday, April 6, 2025
Create your own restaurant-style scallop dinner at home! Start with drying the beautiful scallops and a nice hot pan to get that golden brown crust, and the rest is easy!
Difficulty Level: Intermediate
Prep Time: 5 minutes
Cook Time: 15 minutes
Yield: 2 servings
INGREDIENTS
6-10 large sea scallops (depending on size and appetite)
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 tablespoon avocado, rice bran or canola oil
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Pan Sauce:
3 tablespoons butter
1 teaspoon minced garlic
1 tablespoon chopped fresh herbs (parsley, chives, dill, basil, or tarragon)
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice or white wine
Preparation
STEP 1
Remove the scallop’s side muscle if it is still attached and pat the scallops dry with paper towels. Season with salt and pepper.
STEP 2
Heat a large sauté pan over medium-high heat. Be sure it is hot! Add both oils. Spread oil around pan. When hot and shimmering, add scallops. Do not move them until the bottom side is golden brown. If scallops stick, be patient – as they sear, they will release from bottom of pan.
STEP 3
Flip and cook until browned on both sides and just opaque in center, about 1-3 minutes per side, depending on size. Scallops will continue to cook slightly after removed from pan, so take them out just before they are done to your preference.
STEP 4
For an easy pan sauce, when the scallops are almost done add butter and chopped garlic to the pan. Sauté for about 30 seconds. Add some chopped fresh herbs and a splash of lemon juice or dry white wine. Serve immediately.
Scallops and ingredients are available at Shoreline Town & Country Market 15505 Westminster Way N, Shoreline, WA 98133
