Business Spotlight: Seniors Helping Seniors®: Compassionate Care at Home

Aging in place is a goal for many seniors, and Seniors Helping Seniors is making that dream a reality in Shoreline.





With a deep commitment to helping older adults remain independent for as long as possible, this local business provides non-medical in-home companion, homemaker, and personal care services.





Whether seniors need assistance with daily tasks, companionship, or someone to provide an extra layer of support, Seniors Helping Seniors offers personalized care that meets their needs while honoring their independence.



Q&A With Seniors Helping Seniors





Q: How long have you been in business?

A: We will have been open for three years in June. These past few years have been incredibly rewarding as we’ve had the opportunity to serve so many families in Shoreline and surrounding areas.





We’ve grown steadily through word-of-mouth and community support, which speaks to the need for our services and the trust our clients place in us.



Q: What inspired you to start your business?

A: We were inspired by a simple yet powerful goal: to help seniors remain independent in their own homes for as long as they are able. We understand that many older adults prefer to stay in a familiar environment rather than move to assisted living facilities.





Our goal is to provide the right level of support so that seniors can maintain their daily routines, stay engaged with their community, and feel safe and comfortable at home.



Q: What service does your business provide for our community?

A: We provide non-medical in-home companion, homemaker, and personal care services for seniors who need assistance with daily living but want to maintain their independence.





This includes light housekeeping, meal preparation, running errands, medication reminders, mobility support, and companionship.





We also offer personal care services such as bathing, dressing, and grooming assistance for those who require extra help. Our caregivers are compassionate, patient, and often seniors themselves, which fosters meaningful connections between clients and caregivers.



Q: What do you love the most about Shoreline?

A: Shoreline has been a wonderful city to raise a family in, and we love the close-knit feel of this community.





The people here truly care about one another, and it’s inspiring to see how neighbors come together to support seniors and others in need. The parks, local businesses, and sense of community make this an amazing place to live and work.



Q: Why is your business based in Shoreline?

A: We primarily operate out of our home, which is in Shoreline. This allows us to stay closely connected to the people we serve.





We see firsthand the needs of local seniors and their families, and we can respond quickly to provide support. Being locally based also means we understand the unique resources available in Shoreline and can guide families to additional services if needed.



Q: What inspires you each day?

A: We are inspired by the families we work with and the difference we make in their lives. Providing peace of mind to family members who may live far away or have busy schedules is incredibly rewarding.





Knowing that we are helping seniors stay in their homes, maintain their independence, and experience a higher quality of life keeps us motivated every single day.



Caring for Seniors, One Home at a Time

At Seniors Helping Seniors, every interaction is rooted in kindness, respect, and the belief that aging should be a joyful, fulfilling experience.





Their team of caregivers, many of whom are seniors themselves, bring warmth and companionship to those they serve. Whether it’s a few hours of help each week or daily support, they tailor their services to each individual’s needs.



If you or a loved one could benefit from compassionate, in-home support, reach out to Seniors Helping Seniors® today!









Seniors Helping Seniors – PO Box 55982, Shoreline, WA 98155

206-542-4743

snokingseniorcare.com

office@snokingseniorcare.com

Facebook



