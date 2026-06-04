Boeing Creek Culvert Replacement Project construction begins with full closure of Innis Arden Way

Thursday, June 4, 2026

Completion of Phase 1 with the creation of a restored Boeing Creek
Photo by Keith McGlashan

Boeing Creek Culvert Replacement Project (Hidden Lake Phase 2) construction begins
Construction dates: June 2026 – late 2026 (approximately 6 months)

In the first phase of the Hidden Lake Dam Removal project, we removed the dam at Hidden Lake and restored Boeing Creek through the former lakebed. (See previous article)

We are now beginning the second phase of the project which will replace the existing culvert below NW Innis Arden Way. This work will help minimize flood and erosion risks in the area. It will also help remove barriers to fish passage and improve the habitat for native species in and around Boeing Creek.

This work takes place in a stream, so we are required to follow Washington State regulations on the timing of construction. These regulations limit any possible disruption to fish and their migration patterns.

This section of Innis Arden Way will be closed for six months

Full closure – NW Innis Arden Way begins June 8, 2026

This work requires a full closure of NW Innis Arden Way between NW 166th Street and the entrance to Shoreview Park. 

Detour will be in effect for six months

Please use alternate routes to travel through the area. The full closure will begin June 8 and is expected to be complete at the end of October 2026. There may be single lane, temporary closures before and after the full closure.

More information:

Project Manager: Michelle Horio, P.E.
Contact: mhorio@shorelinewa.gov, 206-801-2457


Posted by DKH at 3:54 AM
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