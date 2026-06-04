A 'Throne' for the Aurora Village Transit Center

Well, are you accustomed to hearing music and getting a welcome message upon entering? With a sink and baby changing table, it seems roomy. With touchless controls on the door, faucets and toilet. There’s a urinal so men are less likely to make a mess.

Those who are adept at cell phone tech will get in faster

than others who may be more challenged.









The interior is clean and bright. The transit center and facilities are well maintained now.

It’s really nice inside. It is cleaned regularly. And the user is asked to report deficiencies and rate the cleanliness. It is self contained and must be pumped out and the water refilled. I expect regular servicing.



It saddens me to see some denied entry. I hope as more use it, more can be adept at opening the door.



For most riders in distress this is an improvement, and this is day one. Time will tell. No phone? No battery? That’s a problem. The door will not open. You may ask assistance from the security detail but they may not be able to open it.It’s really nice inside. It is cleaned regularly. And the user is asked to report deficiencies and rate the cleanliness. It is self contained and must be pumped out and the water refilled. I expect regular servicing.It saddens me to see some denied entry. I hope as more use it, more can be adept at opening the door.For most riders in distress this is an improvement, and this is day one. Time will tell.







King County Metro has taken a big step here. I am happy to see this issue of bus travelers needing to use a restroom addressed by Metro and King County. King County Metro has taken a big step here. I am happy to see this issue of bus travelers needing to use a restroom addressed by Metro and King County.





Kudos to King County Councilmember Rod Dembowski who heard the concerns of the neighborhood and bus riders and responded.









The one obstacle is getting in. This is what separates the phone adept from those who are challenged by cell phones. It took me about 10 minutes to get in the first time. But now I can get in in less than 30 seconds.