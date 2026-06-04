Free workshop - create mandalas June 13, 2026
Thursday, June 4, 2026
Shoreline Library 345 NE 205th St, Shoreline 98155
For adults.
Cost: FREE
This calming and creative workshop emphasizes self-expression while learning a basic approach to mandala making. Mandala, meaning “magic circle” in Sanskrit, is a geometric design with repeating patterns. A variety of materials of various textures and step-by step guidance are provided. Participants will leave with a completed colorful mandala.
Register here.
For adults.
Cost: FREE
This calming and creative workshop emphasizes self-expression while learning a basic approach to mandala making. Mandala, meaning “magic circle” in Sanskrit, is a geometric design with repeating patterns. A variety of materials of various textures and step-by step guidance are provided. Participants will leave with a completed colorful mandala.
Register here.
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