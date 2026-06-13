FREE Annual E-Waste Recycling and Paper Shredding Event at Shoreline Windermere July 11, 2026



Don’t miss our FREE Annual E-Waste Recycling and Paper Shredding Event! Don’t miss our FREE Annual E-Waste Recycling and Paper Shredding Event!

Stop by Windermere Real Estate/Shoreline on Saturday, July 11, 2026 from 10:00am - 12:00pm (or until the truck is full) to safely dispose of old electronics and sensitive documents.







Limit of two bankers’ boxes per vehicle

Residential drop-off only (no commercial loads)

Please remove paper clips, binders, and plastic We will also be accepting non-perishable food and cash donations benefiting a local food bank serving Shoreline. This drive-through event is simple and secure; just pop the trunk and we’ll take care of the rest.We will also be accepting non-perishable food and cash donations benefiting a local food bank serving Shoreline.





Thank you for helping our community!







