FREE Annual E-Waste Recycling and Paper Shredding Event at Shoreline Windermere July 11, 2026

Saturday, June 13, 2026


Don’t miss our FREE Annual E-Waste Recycling and Paper Shredding Event!

Stop by Windermere Real Estate/Shoreline on Saturday, July 11, 2026 from 10:00am - 12:00pm (or until the truck is full) to safely dispose of old electronics and sensitive documents.

This drive-through event is simple and secure; just pop the trunk and we’ll take care of the rest.
  • Limit of two bankers’ boxes per vehicle
  • Residential drop-off only (no commercial loads)
  • Please remove paper clips, binders, and plastic
We will also be accepting non-perishable food and cash donations benefiting a local food bank serving Shoreline. 

Thank you for helping our community!


Posted by DKH at 3:27 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  