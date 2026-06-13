FREE Annual E-Waste Recycling and Paper Shredding Event at Shoreline Windermere July 11, 2026
Saturday, June 13, 2026
Stop by Windermere Real Estate/Shoreline on Saturday, July 11, 2026 from 10:00am - 12:00pm (or until the truck is full) to safely dispose of old electronics and sensitive documents.
This drive-through event is simple and secure; just pop the trunk and we’ll take care of the rest.
- Limit of two bankers’ boxes per vehicle
- Residential drop-off only (no commercial loads)
- Please remove paper clips, binders, and plastic
Thank you for helping our community!
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