Shoreline Farmers Market launches 15th Anniversary Season with Opening Day Celebration and Ribbon Cutting on Saturday, June 6, 2026

Season 15 of connecting the local food system through

fresh offerings and community gathering.

"As we step into our 15th season in the same location as last year, we want to remind our community that this space belongs to absolutely everyone," said Laura Buzard, Board President and long-time Shoreline resident.

"Whether you attend every single week, vend your own homegrown products, or have never stepped foot inside the market before, this is your market. It is a shared backyard built by and for Shoreline."

Driven by Three Mission Pillars



As a grassroots 501(c)(3) nonprofit, the market grounds its weekly operations in three fundamental organizational pillars designed to create long-term local impact:



Food Access and Equity: Ensuring that fresh, wholesome, and regionally grown food remains affordable and available to all community members through robust food assistance matching partnerships.



Small Business Incubation: Providing an accessible, supportive economic launchpad for regional farmers, food producers, and local artisans to test concepts, scale operations, and build thriving independent local businesses.



Community Education: Fostering neighborhood connection and agricultural awareness through free community events, live musical showcases, and dedicated youth programming.





Poster artist Bee Fischer will be on hand to sign her posters,

which are being sold as a market fundraiser.

Special 15th Anniversary Commemorative Poster Signing



Adding to the opening day excitement, local artist Bee Fischer, who was commissioned to illustrate the market's special 15th anniversary poster, will be in attendance.





Visitors will have the unique opportunity to meet the artist and have their posters personally signed at the market.









“I feel incredibly honored to lead this community into its 15th season. "Farmers markets are so much more than outdoor grocery stores; they are places of community connection and care for everyone, no matter where you come from," noted Ashley Sullivan, Market Director. "Shoreline Farmers Market is known for its inclusive and welcoming nature. If you’re looking for a place to get involved or make a difference, farmers markets are a great place to start. You are welcome here, and we hope to meet you soon!”

These colorful posters will be available for purchase, serving as a vital fundraiser for the 501(c)(3) non-profit organization to directly support its ongoing community mission.

Farm-Forward Offerings and Local Vendor Selection



As a farm-forward market and proud member of the Washington State Farmers Market Association, Shoreline prioritizes regional growers. Shoppers can plan their morning visit by checking out the real-time layout online via the



Opening Day features include:

Fresh Regional Agriculture : An exceptional abundance of Washington-grown fruits, vegetables, seasonal berries, pasture-raised meats, fresh eggs, honey, and local flowers.

: An exceptional abundance of Washington-grown fruits, vegetables, seasonal berries, pasture-raised meats, fresh eggs, honey, and local flowers. Artisan and Baker Showcases : Handcrafted boutique gifts, specialized bath and body care products, and a diverse range of fresh baked items.

: Handcrafted boutique gifts, specialized bath and body care products, and a diverse range of fresh baked items. Ready-to-Eat Meals: Delicious prepared foods, hot lunches, and specialty beverages from neighborhood food vendors. Event Details Summary:



What: Shoreline Farmers Market 15th Season Opening Day and Ribbon Cutting

When: Saturday, June 6, 2026. Ribbon cutting at 9:55am; Market open from 10:00am to 2:00pm (Rain or Shine).

Where: Shoreline Bikelink Park and Ride 18821 Aurora Ave N, across from Sky Nursery).

Features: Special Ribbon Cutting, commemorative anniversary poster signing with artist Bee Fischer, opening Saturday of Pride at the Market, live music, and family activities.

As a farm-forward market and proud member of the Washington State Farmers Market Association, Shoreline prioritizes regional growers. Shoppers can plan their morning visit by checking out the real-time layout online via the official market map link

Queer Icon BINGO is back for this year's Pride at the Market Celebration, along with unlimited Market Match and other food access programs.





Month-Long Pride Celebrations and Food Access Options



The market continues its commitment to creating a welcoming, safe, and fully inclusive space through a variety of targeted neighborhood services and community events:



Pride at the Market: Shoreline’s month-long celebration kicking off on Opening Day, featuring special inclusive community activations and visual highlights every single Saturday throughout June.



Unlimited SNAP Market Match: Neighbors utilizing EBT/SNAP can stop by the central Info Booth to receive a dollar-for-dollar match, effectively doubling their fresh fruit and vegetable purchasing power on every single market visit.



Diverse Benefit Programs: Full operational acceptance of Sun Bucks, WIC, the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (FMNP), and the specialized WIC Fruit and Vegetable Benefit.



Power of Produce (PoP) Kids Club: Funded in 2026 by Optum, this bi-weekly club awards child shoppers $2 in custom market currency to pick out and buy their own fresh produce while engaging in free educational nutrition activities.



Venue Accessibility: The market remains pet-friendly for well-behaved, leashed dogs, completely wheelchair and stroller accessible, and features dedicated bike concierge support provided by Urbanist Shoreline, alongside direct King County Metro bus access.



Investing in the Next 15 Years: The $15 for 15 Campaign



To celebrate fifteen years of local impact, the organization is running its "$15 for 15 Years" anniversary fundraising campaign all season long. Neighbors, longtime regulars, and first-time attendees are invited to contribute a meaningful $15 donation to help secure the market's next 15 years.



You can contribute by scanning the campaign QR codes at the Info Booth or



To celebrate fifteen years of local impact, the organization is running its "$15 for 15 Years" anniversary fundraising campaign all season long. Neighbors, longtime regulars, and first-time attendees are invited to contribute a meaningful $15 donation to help secure the market's next 15 years.You can contribute by scanning the campaign QR codes at the Info Booth or donating directly online.

About the Shoreline Farmers Market



The Shoreline Farmers Market is a grassroots, community-driven 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.





Operating every Saturday from June 6 through October 31, 2026, the market establishes a healthy local food system, supports incubation opportunities for small agricultural and artisan businesses, and crafts an inclusive gathering space for the Shoreline neighborhood.





The market is generously funded through vital municipal partnerships with the City of Shoreline, local business sponsorships, and individual donations from community members.







The Shoreline Farmers Market Association proudly announces the opening of its landmark 15th anniversary season on Saturday, June 6, 2026. Running from 10:00am to 2:00pm at the Shoreline Bikelink Park and Ride, 192nd & Aurora, Opening Day marks a decade and a half of connecting neighborhood families directly with regional agricultural producers, local artisans, and community experiences.To celebrate this major milestone, a special opening welcome and ribbon cutting will take place at 9:55am right next to the central Information Booth. Hosted in partnership with the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce, the event will welcome neighborhood leaders, organizers, and local partners to officially ring in the 2026 peak summer season.