Skills and Drills Youth Tennis Camp with Arnie Moreno June 29 - July 3, 2026

Arnie Moreno, Coach Shorewood Varsity tennis Coach Arnie Moreno will provide his annual tennis camp June 29 to July 3, 2026.



Attend all days or only days that work for your schedules. The camp is for all levels, beginners, intermediates and advanced, for grades 6 to 12.



Register by sending Coach Moreno an email and provide a signed copy of waiver and proof of insurance on the first day attended.



Please see camp information for the camp waiver and proof of insurance.



Camp fee payments can be made by cash, check or Venmo : @ Arnold-Moreno-7



Please contact Coach Moreno if you have any questions.



Summer Skills and Drills Tennis Camp @ Shorewood Courts 2026



Arnie Moreno PTR Certified Tennis Instructor

Shorewood High School Girls Varsity Tennis Coach

Shorewood High School Boys Varsity Tennis Coach

Shorewood High School 501 wins 16 Wesco South League Championships

WesCo South Coach of the Year 2022

WesCo South Coach of the Year 2023

Seattle P-I Girls Tennis Coach of the Year 2005

King 5 “Coach that makes a Difference” February 2008

Washington State University “ Educator of Excellence” Award 2007 Location:

Shorewood HS tennis courts



Time/ Days:

Monday through Friday 10am - 12noon



Dates:

June 29, 30,

July 1, 2, 3, 2026

Last Day of Camp: July 3rd

July 6 is the make up date only for rained out lessons Lessons: Shorewood Varsity tennis Coach Arnie Moreno will provide his annual tennis camp June 29 to July 3, 2026.Attend all days or only days that work for your schedules. The camp is for all levels, beginners, intermediates and advanced, for grades 6 to 12.Register by sending Coach Moreno an email and provide a signed copy of waiver and proof of insurance on the first day attended.Please see camp information for the camp waiver and proof of insurance.Camp fee payments can be made by cash, check or Venmo : @ Arnold-Moreno-7Please contact Coach Moreno if you have any questions.Arnie Moreno PTR Certified Tennis InstructorLocation:Shorewood HS tennis courts

17300 Fremont Ave N Time/ Days:Monday through Friday 10am - 12noonDates:Lessons:

5 two hour lessons for $ 260.00 or $ 26 per lesson.

Family plan – more than one family member in the camp :

Five 2 hour group lessons for $180 per student.

Call instructor for dates of make up lessons 206-412-3191 Payment methods:

Checks payable to Arnie Moreno or pay by lesson or number of lessons you plan to take.

Mail payment or bring to first day of practice.18904 32nd AVE NE, Lake Forest Park, WA. 98155

Venmo @Arnold-Moreno-7 ALL LEVELS OF SKILL - BEGINNERS TO ADVANCED - MIDDLE SCHOOL TO HIGH SCHOOL



RACKET PROVIDED IF NEEDED - BALLS PROVIDED

Ball Machine - Live ball drills - Fundamentals

Games and Matches - Skill drills – Strategy



Payment methods:ALL LEVELS OF SKILL - BEGINNERS TO ADVANCED - MIDDLE SCHOOL TO HIGH SCHOOLRACKET PROVIDED IF NEEDED - BALLS PROVIDEDBall Machine - Live ball drills - FundamentalsGames and Matches - Skill drills – Strategy

Required by first week of tennis camp:

emergency contact and

insurance coverage information PLEASE email ARNIE MORENO TO SIGN UP, signups accepted on any day during the camp

(Cell) 206-412-3191

email:

————————————————————————————————— PLEASE email ARNIE MORENO TO SIGN UP, signups accepted on any day during the camp(Cell) 206-412-3191email: morenoarnie106@hotmail.com —————————————————————————————————



Student name __________________________________________

Parent signature ________________________________________

Emergency contact # ____________________________________

Insurance ( name of company only ) ________________________



I release any claim for liability for Summer Tennis Skills and Drills ( Camp ), instructors and Moreno Company. I understand the risk involved in physical activities required in tennis and hold the Camp and instructors harmless. The Camp and instructors will use appropriate and safe instructional techniques, equipment and drills.



Parent / Guardian signature ​​​​​​​​​​________________________________

Date _____________________





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