Ribbon cutting for Prismatic Park Perch at Ridgecrest Park June 13, 2026

Photo courtesy City of Shoreline Join the City of Shoreline and artist KT Hancock for a ribbon-cutting celebration of Prismatic Park Perch, a new public art bench installation at Ridgecrest Park. Join the City of Shoreline and artist KT Hancock for a ribbon-cutting celebration of Prismatic Park Perch, a new public art bench installation at Ridgecrest Park.









Saturday, June 13, 2026, 11:00am

Ridgecrest Park, 108 NE 161st St, Shoreline WA 98155





Light refreshments will be available.Saturday, June 13, 2026, 11:00am

Community members are invited to meet the artist, experience the artwork, and celebrate this new addition to the park and neighborhood.