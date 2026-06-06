Ribbon cutting for Prismatic Park Perch at Ridgecrest Park June 13, 2026

Saturday, June 6, 2026

Photo courtesy City of Shoreline
Join the City of Shoreline and artist KT Hancock for a ribbon-cutting celebration of Prismatic Park Perch, a new public art bench installation at Ridgecrest Park.

Community members are invited to meet the artist, experience the artwork, and celebrate this new addition to the park and neighborhood. 

Light refreshments will be available.

Saturday, June 13, 2026, 11:00am
Ridgecrest Park, 108 NE 161st St, Shoreline WA 98155


Posted by DKH at 2:29 AM
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