Ribbon cutting for Prismatic Park Perch at Ridgecrest Park June 13, 2026
Saturday, June 6, 2026
|Photo courtesy City of Shoreline
Community members are invited to meet the artist, experience the artwork, and celebrate this new addition to the park and neighborhood.
Light refreshments will be available.
Saturday, June 13, 2026, 11:00am
Ridgecrest Park, 108 NE 161st St, Shoreline WA 98155
Saturday, June 13, 2026, 11:00am
Ridgecrest Park, 108 NE 161st St, Shoreline WA 98155
0 comments:
Post a Comment