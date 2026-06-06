June is for walking
Saturday, June 6, 2026
Look at the number of Walks scheduled in June from the 6th to the 30th. These walks are free. Details about terrain and degree of difficulty are at each link. Many have a theme, with the walk leader pointing out special sites and area of special interest. Some are just beautiful.
And there are some beach explorations as well. Learn about Shoreline from the ground up and see things you will never know about if you are not on foot.
DATE/TIME
0 comments:
Post a Comment