June is for walking

Saturday, June 6, 2026


Look at the number of Walks scheduled in June from the 6th to the 30th. These walks are free. Details about terrain and degree of difficulty are at each link. Many have a theme, with the walk leader pointing out special sites and area of special interest. Some are just beautiful.

And there are some beach explorations as well. Learn about Shoreline from the ground up and see things you will never know about if you are not on foot.

DATE/TIME
June 06, 2026 10:00 am - 12:00 pm 
June 09, 2026 10:00 am - 12:30 pm 
June 11, 2026 10:00 am - 11:30 am 
June 12, 2026 12:00 pm - 1:30 pm 
June 13, 2026 10:00 am - 12:00 pm 
June 14, 2026 9:30 am - 12:30 pm 
June 16, 2026 10:00 am - 12:00 pm 
June 16, 2026 11:00 am - 2:00 pm 
June 20, 2026 10:00 am - 11:30 am 
June 23, 2026 10:00 am - 12:00 pm 
June 27, 2026 10:00 am - 12:00 pm 
June 30, 2026 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Posted by DKH at 2:43 AM
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