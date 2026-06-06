The price of stamps is rising in July

Saturday, June 6, 2026

Four of the 85 Forever stamps

If you use or collect stamps, be advised that starting July 12, 2026 the cost of a First-Class Mail Forever Stamp will increase by 4 cents, rising from 78 cents to 82 cents.

The price of domestic postcards will go up from 61 cents to 65 cents, while international postcards and letters will increase from $1.70 to $1.75. Meanwhile, the rate for domestic metered mail will move from 74 cents to 78 cents.

If you buy Forever stamps now, you can avoid the July price increases. The stamp’s value is locked to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce rate at the time of use, not the price you paid for it.

There are 85 designs to choose from, all available online from USPS.com


Posted by DKH at 1:03 AM
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