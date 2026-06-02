By Pam Cross





They acted as if they were happy to be there (spoiler alert: they were). Not because this is even an issue, but because they want to get the message out. While the signs' messages varied, the overall concern was equality for all humans.



Passing vehicles honked and waved and showed support. Every Sunday is a small commitment - to spend an hour to remind passersby that people are willing to take the time to express their concerns about the country's current situation.









You can stand up and make your voice heard by joining with others at one of four "Social Justice Sundays" sign-wavings in June (7, 14, 21, and 28) organized by Everyday Activists (@everydayshoreline.bsky.social) at the intersection of Aurora Avenue North and N 205th St at the Shoreline-Edmonds line, 1-2pm.



Come to one or all four, bring a sign or just yourself (some signs are available to borrow), to make your voice heard. This is a peaceful protest.



Non-perishable food and toiletry items are collected for donation to a local organization helping those in need. If you are able, bring one item or a bag full. All donations are anonymously placed in a central area.



As one sign read: Democracy needs your courage.



Unpaid volunteers spend an hour of each Sunday to remind others to pay attention.You can stand up and make your voice heard by joining with others at one of four "Social Justice Sundays" sign-wavings in June (7, 14, 21, and 28) organized by Everyday Activists (@everydayshoreline.bsky.social) at the intersection of Aurora Avenue North and N 205th St at the Shoreline-Edmonds line, 1-2pm.Come to one or all four, bring a sign or just yourself (some signs are available to borrow), to make your voice heard. This is a peaceful protest.Non-perishable food and toiletry items are collected for donation to a local organization helping those in need. If you are able, bring one item or a bag full. All donations are anonymously placed in a central area.As one sign read: Democracy needs your courage.

On Sunday May 31st, 60 intrepid Social Justice sign wavers suffered through a bright sunny day holding signs and waving at passing cars to express their concerns about human rights.