Local Resident Named to William & Mary Dean's List
Tuesday, June 2, 2026
Sam Newell from Lake Forest Park, WA was recently named to the Dean's List at the College of William & Mary for the spring 2026 semester.
To achieve Dean's List status, a full-time degree seeking undergraduate student must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a 3.6 Quality Point Average during the semester.
William & Mary is the second oldest institution of higher learning in the United States.
To achieve Dean's List status, a full-time degree seeking undergraduate student must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a 3.6 Quality Point Average during the semester.
William & Mary is the second oldest institution of higher learning in the United States.
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