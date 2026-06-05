Global Celebrations This Week in Shoreline, June 5 – 12



One City, Many Nations: A Welcoming Celebration for All







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Global Celebration Events This Week in Shoreline:

Welcome to your weekly review of Global Celebrations in Shoreline. Each week we’re highlighting events, games, and places to gather related to the FIFA World Cup 26™.Hosting an event in Shoreline? Emailto be included.