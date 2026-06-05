Global Celebrations This Week in Shoreline, June 5 – 12
Friday, June 5, 2026
By Kate Ledbetter, www.DestinationShoreline.com
Global Celebrations This Week in Shoreline, June 5 – 12
One City, Many Nations: A Welcoming Celebration for All
Welcome to your weekly review of Global Celebrations in Shoreline. Each week we’re highlighting events, games, and places to gather related to the FIFA World Cup 26™.
Hosting an event in Shoreline? Email DestinationShoreline@gmail.com to be included.
For the latest information visit: www.destinationshoreline.com/
Global Celebration Events This Week in Shoreline:
Shoreline International Dance Party
Saturday, June 6 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM, Spartan Recreation Center
Experience the rhythms of cultures around the world in lively performances and interactive dance.
Upcoming Games:
It All Starts on Thursday!
Thursday, June 11
Mexico v South Africa - Mexico City Stadium - 12 PM PT
Korea Republic v Czechia – Estadio Guadalajara - 7 PM PT
Friday, June 12
Canada v Bosnia and Herzegovina - Toronto Stadium - 12 PM PT
USA v Paraguay - Los Angeles Stadium - 6 PM PT
Community Gathering Places:
(Interactive Map)
· Aurora Borealis
· Blackbird Cafe & Bar
· Cabin Tavern
· Darrell's Tavern
· Jersey's Great Food & Spirits
· Las Brasas Del Volcan
· North City Lounge
· Sodam Chicken Shoreline
· Touchdown's Sports Bar & Grill
· Vault 177
· Woody's Bar
· Yum Yum Thai Restaurant
Register a Team for the Shoreline Unity Youth Soccer Jamboree on July 12th
Join us for a dynamic 5v5 soccer jamboree celebrating the spirit of the game and the unity it brings. Whether you're playing to win or just love the game, this event is about community, competition, and connection. This free community event is open to boys and girls from under 9 to under 12.
Brought to you in partnership with Destination Shoreline, the City of Shoreline and the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce, Lake City Collective, and Seattle Youth Soccer Association.
Brought to you in partnership with Destination Shoreline, the City of Shoreline and the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce, Lake City Collective, and Seattle Youth Soccer Association.
0 comments:
Post a Comment