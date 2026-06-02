Shorewood wins Track & Field Team State Title

Shorewood was represented by 20 athletes at the Track & Field State meet with two being relay alternates.

Jubilant Shorewood athletes and coaches celebrate the Boys 3A State trophies

The trip to Tacoma culminated in Shorewood's first ever Track & Field Team State Title!!





The Boys team scored 68 points (to Liberty's 49 and Lincoln's 44) to secure Shorewood's first ever Track & Field team title (3A Boys Track & Field).





Shorewood Boys team was led with strong performances by::





Max Billett (L) and Eli Graves (R)

on the podium and on the track

Max Billett (1600m (2nd by a mere hundredth) & 3200m (6th) and Eli Graves (1600m (3rd) & 3200m (3rd), both runners going under the 1600m school record, (1600m (2nd by a mere hundredth) & 3200m (6th) and(1600m (3rd) & 3200m (3rd), both runners going under the 1600m school record,





Tyler Marlow - State Champ in Javelin

Tyler Marlow 4th in Long Jump and State Champ in the Javelin with a school record throw of 185'8". 4th in Long Jump andwith a school record throw of 185'8".

Jaden Marlow took two state titles - Pole Vault and Long Jump

as well as 2nd in 100m Hurdles and 7th in Discus

In a crazy 8 hour span Jaden Marlow scores 30 points bringing home 7th in Discus, 2nd in 100m Hurdles, State Champ in Pole Vault, and State Champ in Long Jump. In a crazy 8 hour spanscores 30 points bringing home 7th in Discus, 2nd in 100m Hurdles,, and



In Shorewood history the closest that teams have gotten to a Team State Title were 3rd Place a few times for the boys and girls and 2nd a couple times for the girls, all in the 1980's and late 70's.





Our most recent team trophy at State for Track & Field was 2016 with a 4th place finish for the boys and several top 10 team performances.





Shorewood Track & Field athletes and coaches

This State go around had mixed weather with some light rain on Friday morning and a mix of sun & heat, clouds, wind throughout the weekend. It was a tough field. Our athletes competed well; all should be proud of their efforts, and all should be proud of the athletes representing Shorewood Track & Field. This State go around had mixed weather with some light rain on Friday morning and a mix of sun & heat, clouds, wind throughout the weekend. It was a tough field. Our athletes competed well; all should be proud of their efforts, and all should be proud of the athletes representing Shorewood Track & Field.









Boys team and coaches on the podium

Check out the results here:

Olivia D - 3200m (10th)

Lucy E - 100m Hurdles (10th)

Mila F - 300m Hurdles (10th), 400m (15th)

4x400m Relay (Taylor D, Lucy E, McKenzie C, Mila F - - Alts: Lizzy TR, Violet K, Olivia D) (15th)

Max B - 1600m (2nd, School Record), 3200m (6th)

Tristan C - 1600m (17th)

Eli G - 1600m (3rd), 3200m (3rd)

Adrian K - Long Jump (17th)

Jaden M - 110m Hurdles (2nd), Long Jump (State Champ!), Pole Vault (State Champ!), Discus (7th)

Tyler M - Javelin (State Champ!), Long Jump (4th)

Kellan R - 1600m (15th), 800m (12th)

John T - Unified 100m (18th)

Jason V - Unified 100m (18th)

Thomas Z - 100m (16th), 200m (22nd)

4x400m Relay (Matbeal D, Isaiah S, Kellan R, Aiden W, - - -Alts: Eli G, Max B, Tyler M, Thomas Z) (23rd)

Shorewood coaches with team trophies

Thank you to all the athletes, parent/guardians, and fans for a great season. Thank you to all the athletes, parent/guardians, and fans for a great season.

Co-Head Coaches Paul Villanueva & Joel Reese There were 48 scoring teams in boys 3A and 43 scoring teams in girls 3A (some teams didn't score points - there are around 76 schools total in 3A).Check out the results here: State Meet Results

Photos courtesy Shoreline Schools



