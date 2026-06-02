Shorewood wins Track & Field Team State Title
Tuesday, June 2, 2026
Shorewood was represented by 20 athletes at the Track & Field State meet with two being relay alternates.
|Jubilant Shorewood athletes and coaches celebrate the Boys 3A State trophies
The trip to Tacoma culminated in Shorewood's first ever Track & Field Team State Title!!
The Boys team scored 68 points (to Liberty's 49 and Lincoln's 44) to secure Shorewood's first ever Track & Field team title (3A Boys Track & Field).
Shorewood Boys team was led with strong performances by::
|Max Billett (L) and Eli Graves (R)
on the podium and on the track
Max Billett (1600m (2nd by a mere hundredth) & 3200m (6th) and Eli Graves (1600m (3rd) & 3200m (3rd), both runners going under the 1600m school record,
|Tyler Marlow - State Champ in Javelin
Tyler Marlow 4th in Long Jump and State Champ in the Javelin with a school record throw of 185'8".
|Jaden Marlow took two state titles - Pole Vault and Long Jump
as well as 2nd in 100m Hurdles and 7th in Discus
In a crazy 8 hour span Jaden Marlow scores 30 points bringing home 7th in Discus, 2nd in 100m Hurdles, State Champ in Pole Vault, and State Champ in Long Jump.
In Shorewood history the closest that teams have gotten to a Team State Title were 3rd Place a few times for the boys and girls and 2nd a couple times for the girls, all in the 1980's and late 70's.
Our most recent team trophy at State for Track & Field was 2016 with a 4th place finish for the boys and several top 10 team performances.
|Shorewood Track & Field athletes and coaches
This State go around had mixed weather with some light rain on Friday morning and a mix of sun & heat, clouds, wind throughout the weekend. It was a tough field. Our athletes competed well; all should be proud of their efforts, and all should be proud of the athletes representing Shorewood Track & Field.
There were 48 scoring teams in boys 3A and 43 scoring teams in girls 3A (some teams didn't score points - there are around 76 schools total in 3A).
Check out the results here: State Meet Results.
|Boys team and coaches on the podium
Check out the results here: State Meet Results.
- Olivia D - 3200m (10th)
- Lucy E - 100m Hurdles (10th)
- Mila F - 300m Hurdles (10th), 400m (15th)
- 4x400m Relay (Taylor D, Lucy E, McKenzie C, Mila F - - Alts: Lizzy TR, Violet K, Olivia D) (15th)
- Max B - 1600m (2nd, School Record), 3200m (6th)
- Tristan C - 1600m (17th)
- Eli G - 1600m (3rd), 3200m (3rd)
- Adrian K - Long Jump (17th)
- Jaden M - 110m Hurdles (2nd), Long Jump (State Champ!), Pole Vault (State Champ!), Discus (7th)
- Tyler M - Javelin (State Champ!), Long Jump (4th)
- Kellan R - 1600m (15th), 800m (12th)
- John T - Unified 100m (18th)
- Jason V - Unified 100m (18th)
- Thomas Z - 100m (16th), 200m (22nd)
- 4x400m Relay (Matbeal D, Isaiah S, Kellan R, Aiden W, - - -Alts: Eli G, Max B, Tyler M, Thomas Z) (23rd)
Photos courtesy Shoreline Schools
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