Theater Review: A Delightfully Wilde Adventure: Murder on West Moon Street Charms with Wit and Whimsy

Murder on West Moon Street

by Rob Urbinati

directed by Eric Lewis

May 29 - June 21, 2026

Fri/Sat 7:30pm; Sun 2:00pm









Theater review by Kindle Carpp









Set in 1899 London, this delightful romp follows a naïve young aristocrat who learns from a palm reader that his future includes murder.





Convinced that he must fulfill this grim prophecy before marrying the woman he loves, Arthur embarks on a wildly misguided quest to commit the deed.





Rather than presenting a traditional whodunit, the play cleverly turns the mystery on its head by asking a far more entertaining question: will he actually manage to do it?



Filled with sharp dialogue, quick pacing, and delightfully unexpected twists, Murder on West Moon Street delivers an evening of laughter from beginning to end.





The production embraces Wilde's trademark wit while leaning fully into the absurdity of its premise. Every failed scheme and mistaken assumption builds upon the last, creating a cascade of comic complications that keeps the audience eagerly anticipating what could possibly go wrong next.



One of the production's greatest strengths is its balance of mystery and farce. While the story revolves around murder, the tone remains consistently playful and lighthearted. The humor is rooted not only in clever writing but also in impeccable timing, with surprises arriving at just the right moment to keep the energy high throughout the evening.







At the center of the chaos is Ian L. Wright as Lord Arthur Savile. Wright plays Arthur with charming incompetence, completely sincere in his determination yet hopelessly unequipped for a life of crime. His earnestness makes the character immensely likable, and the audience cannot help but root for him even as each new plan unravels in spectacular fashion.



Natasha Halfin brings warmth and charm to the role of Sybil Merton. As Arthur's devoted fiancée, she serves as one of the few voices of reason in an increasingly ridiculous world. Her grounded performance provides a welcome contrast to the escalating madness surrounding her.



Ingrid Sanai Burton is wonderfully sharp as Lady Windermere. Her biting observations are delivered with impeccable timing, and her criticisms often land disguised as compliments. Burton captures the character's wit and social sophistication, earning laughs with nearly every appearance.



Eric Hartley gives an engaging performance as Charles, Arthur's faithful valet. Hartley embodies the ideal Victorian butler with poise, discretion, and intelligence. His understated humor and steady presence provide an effective counterbalance to Arthur's increasingly frantic antics.



Melanie Calderwood is a comic standout as Lady Clem. Her eruptions of outrage and eccentricity are hilarious and perfectly suited to the play's heightened style. As the relative seemingly most likely to become Arthur's victim, she steals many of the production's funniest moments.



Colleen Davis brings boundless energy to Jane Percy. Her rapid-fire delivery and delightfully unhinged physicality create a character who is both unpredictable and endlessly entertaining. Every entrance injects fresh momentum into the production.



Jaret Miller makes a memorable impression as the mysterious chiromancer, Mr. Podgers. His delightfully over-the-top performance sets the entire story in motion and adds an extra layer of theatrical fun to the proceedings. Miller understands exactly how much scenery to chew and does so with enthusiasm.



David Hayes rounds out the ensemble with a wonderfully eccentric turn as Herr Wincelkopf. His accent, physical comedy, and delightfully anarchic spirit make the character an audience favorite. Hayes embraces the absurdity of the role and helps propel the production toward its increasingly outrageous conclusion.



What makes Murder on West Moon Street especially enjoyable is the company's wholehearted embrace of theatrical storytelling. The play revels in mistaken assumptions, larger-than-life personalities, and delightfully improbable twists without ever becoming cynical. At the center of the chaos isas Lord Arthur Savile. Wright plays Arthur with charming incompetence, completely sincere in his determination yet hopelessly unequipped for a life of crime. His earnestness makes the character immensely likable, and the audience cannot help but root for him even as each new plan unravels in spectacular fashion.brings warmth and charm to the role of Sybil Merton. As Arthur's devoted fiancée, she serves as one of the few voices of reason in an increasingly ridiculous world. Her grounded performance provides a welcome contrast to the escalating madness surrounding her.is wonderfully sharp as Lady Windermere. Her biting observations are delivered with impeccable timing, and her criticisms often land disguised as compliments. Burton captures the character's wit and social sophistication, earning laughs with nearly every appearance.gives an engaging performance as Charles, Arthur's faithful valet. Hartley embodies the ideal Victorian butler with poise, discretion, and intelligence. His understated humor and steady presence provide an effective counterbalance to Arthur's increasingly frantic antics.is a comic standout as Lady Clem. Her eruptions of outrage and eccentricity are hilarious and perfectly suited to the play's heightened style. As the relative seemingly most likely to become Arthur's victim, she steals many of the production's funniest moments.brings boundless energy to Jane Percy. Her rapid-fire delivery and delightfully unhinged physicality create a character who is both unpredictable and endlessly entertaining. Every entrance injects fresh momentum into the production.makes a memorable impression as the mysterious chiromancer, Mr. Podgers. His delightfully over-the-top performance sets the entire story in motion and adds an extra layer of theatrical fun to the proceedings. Miller understands exactly how much scenery to chew and does so with enthusiasm.rounds out the ensemble with a wonderfully eccentric turn as Herr Wincelkopf. His accent, physical comedy, and delightfully anarchic spirit make the character an audience favorite. Hayes embraces the absurdity of the role and helps propel the production toward its increasingly outrageous conclusion.What makes Murder on West Moon Street especially enjoyable is the company's wholehearted embrace of theatrical storytelling. The play revels in mistaken assumptions, larger-than-life personalities, and delightfully improbable twists without ever becoming cynical.





Instead, the production invites audiences to simply enjoy the ride and rewards them with clever dialogue, engaging performances, and constant laughter.



Beneath the comedy lies a playful satire of superstition, social expectations, and the extraordinary lengths people will go to in pursuit of happiness. Yet the production never loses sight of its primary goal: entertaining its audience.









Delightfully absurd from start to finish, Murder on West Moon Street is a theatrical misadventure well worth taking.



By the final curtain, viewers are left with memorable characters, plenty of laughs, and the satisfaction of having spent an evening in a wonderfully eccentric world.Delightfully absurd from start to finish, Murder on West Moon Street is a theatrical misadventure well worth taking.

Murder on West Moon Street is a brisk and witty comedy by Rob Urbinati, adapted from Oscar Wilde's short story Lord Arthur Savile's Crime.