Shoreline Robotics Society creates scholarship in honor of Wes Proudlove as he retires from Shoreline Schools



The Shoreline Robotics Society 501(c)(3) would like to announce the creation of a scholarship in honor of Wes Proudlove’s retirement from Shorewood High School as the Auto Shop instructor, so that he can continue impacting and supporting students for years to come, even after retiring. The Shoreline Robotics Society 501(c)(3) would like to announce the creation of a scholarship in honor of Wes Proudlove’s retirement from Shorewood High School as the Auto Shop instructor, so that he can continue impacting and supporting students for years to come, even after retiring.





Wes Proudlove

Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools

Beyond the programs themselves, Wes has spent countless hours volunteering as the lead mentor for Team Pronto. He quietly takes care of students in ways many people never see — regularly buying food to make sure no student in his class goes hungry, helping students get the proper clothing so they can attend prom, and personally helping students afford post-high school education opportunities. Beyond the programs themselves, Wes has spent countless hours volunteering as the lead mentor for Team Pronto. He quietly takes care of students in ways many people never see — regularly buying food to make sure no student in his class goes hungry, helping students get the proper clothing so they can attend prom, and personally helping students afford post-high school education opportunities.













If you would like to make a donation to this scholarship, please visit the



Thank you for helping us celebrate Wes and continue his incredible legacy of supporting students through STEM, mentorship, and kindness.



For more information about the non-profit Shoreline Robotics Society



His impact on students reaches far beyond robotics, and this scholarship is one small way to continue the support and opportunities he has given to so many young people over the years.If you would like to make a donation to this scholarship, please visit the Shoreline Robotics Society donation page. Thank you for helping us celebrate Wes and continue his incredible legacy of supporting students through STEM, mentorship, and kindness.For more information about the non-profit Shoreline Robotics Society please check us out here

Wes founded the Shoreline Robotics Society to create more STEM opportunities for Shoreline students. Through the nonprofit, he has helped support the Shoreline Pronto Robotics Team, Shorecrest VEX Robotics, and the Shorewood and Shorecrest Technology Student Associations.