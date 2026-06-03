Join the LFP Climate Action book club this evening at Vulpine June 3, 2026
Wednesday, June 3, 2026
This group has been actively reading and discussing climate-related books since 2023.
They will meet this Wednesday June 3, 2026 from 5:30pm to 7pm in the outside seating at Vulpine at the Town Center to discuss "Hurricane Lizards and Plastic Squid."
You are invited to join even if you haven't read the book.
Upcoming books are:
Third Place Books has a display table featuring the book club titles, upcoming and past, and offers a discount if you are a member of the club.
- July: The Invention of Nature: Alexander von Humboldt's New World by Andrea Wulf
- August: Fen, Bog & Swamp by Annie Proulx
Third Place Books has a display table featuring the book club titles, upcoming and past, and offers a discount if you are a member of the club.
For more info, email LFPBookClub@gmail.com
Vulpine is located on the upper level wing of Lake Forest Park Town Center, intersection of Ballinger and Bothell Way NE. (map)
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