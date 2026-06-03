Join the LFP Climate Action book club this evening at Vulpine June 3, 2026





You are invited to join even if you haven't read the book.







July: The Invention of Nature: Alexander von Humboldt's New World by Andrea Wulf

August: Fen, Bog & Swamp by Annie Proulx

Third Place Books has a display table featuring the book club titles, upcoming and past, and offers a discount if you are a member of the club. Upcoming books are:Third Place Books has a display table featuring the book club titles, upcoming and past, and offers a discount if you are a member of the club.









Vulpine is located on the upper level wing of Lake Forest Park Town Center, intersection of Ballinger and Bothell Way NE. ( map

They will meet thisin the outside seating at Vulpine at the Town Center to discuss "Hurricane Lizards and Plastic Squid."