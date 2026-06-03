Rain didn't stop the Special Olympics Torch Run

Wednesday, June 3, 2026


Last Friday, May 29, 2026 Shoreline Police and Kenmore Police Department officers came together again to participate in the Special Olympics Torch Run.

Despite the rain pouring down, the wet conditions didn’t dampen their spirits. They enthusiastically ran on Aurora Ave N, from N 205th to N 145th where they passed the torch to the Seattle Police Department.

Thank you runners: Chief Park, Chief Moen, Captain Woodruff and Officers: Schettler, Jurado and Hunt.

Special thanks to Officer Schettler for coordinating and organizing this meaningful event every year!


Posted by DKH at 12:33 AM
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