Five Acre Woods Volunteer Work Parties - June 6, 2026
Wednesday, June 3, 2026
Volunteer Work PartiesSaturday, June 6, 2026
9am - 12 noon
Monthly on the first* Saturday
Location:
City Park Five Acre Woods
18678-18998 40th Pl NE,
Lake Forest Park WA 98155
Please join us, rain or shine, on the first Saturdays of the month *sometimes rescheduled to avoid holiday weekends, see calendar to confirm.
Please join us, rain or shine, on the first Saturdays of the month *sometimes rescheduled to avoid holiday weekends, see calendar to confirm.
Removal of non-natives, replanting and trail building are continuing tasks.
Volunteers of all ages are welcome, children will need adult supervision and permission. Please sign in when you arrive. Bring your own gloves & tools if you prefer, we will have some to lend as well.
Dress for the weather.
Come on out and enjoy the forest !
Questions? contact volunteer coordinator Polly Saunders
Volunteers of all ages are welcome, children will need adult supervision and permission. Please sign in when you arrive. Bring your own gloves & tools if you prefer, we will have some to lend as well.
Dress for the weather.
Come on out and enjoy the forest !
Questions? contact volunteer coordinator Polly Saunders
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