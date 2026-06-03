Five Acre Woods Volunteer Work Parties - June 6, 2026

Wednesday, June 3, 2026

Photos courtesy LFP Stewardship Foundation
Five Acre Woods 
Volunteer Work Parties
Saturday, June 6, 2026
9am - 12 noon

Monthly on the first* Saturday

Location:

City Park Five Acre Woods
18678-18998 40th Pl NE, 
Lake Forest Park WA 98155

Please join us, rain or shine, on the first Saturdays of the month *sometimes rescheduled to avoid holiday weekends, see calendar to confirm.

Removal of non-natives, replanting and trail building are continuing tasks.

﻿Volunteers of all ages are welcome, children will need adult supervision and permission. Please sign in when you arrive. Bring your own gloves & tools if you prefer, we will have some to lend as well.

﻿Dress for the weather.

Come on out and enjoy the forest !

Questions? contact volunteer coordinator Polly Saunders


Posted by DKH at 12:40 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  