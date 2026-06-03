What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? – June 3 - 9
Wednesday, June 3, 2026
By Kate Ledbetter, www.DestinationShoreline.com
As June arrives, Shoreline is kicking off summer in style with one of the busiest and most exciting weekends of the year. From the opening day of the Shoreline Farmers Market and the beloved Richmond Beach Strawberry Festival to the Shoreline International Dance Party and the Salvation Night Market at Aurora Borealis tonight! There are countless opportunities to connect with neighbors, support local makers, celebrate community, and enjoy everything that makes Shoreline special.
Looking for the latest updates on World Cup activities in Shoreline?
This week we’re launching a new weekly update highlighting Global Celebrations in Shoreline every Friday. A one-stop resource for everything Soccer and Shoreline. Hosting an event in Shoreline? Email DestinationShoreline@gmail.com to be included.
For the latest information visit: www.destinationshoreline.com/
Destination Shoreline’s Must-Attend Events of the Week:
Salvation Night Market @ Aurora Borealis
Wednesday, June 3 6:30 PM - 10:00 PM, Aurora Borealis Event Center
Shop a curated artists and makers market accompanied by live jazz!
Opening Day of the Shoreline Farmers Market!
Saturday, June 6 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Shoreline Farmers Market
Shoreline's community hub for farm fresh & local foods, flowers, baked goods, local honey, live music, food trucks, kids programming, and so much more. Join the ribbon cutting at 9:55 AM on Opening Day!
2026 RBCA Strawberry Festival
Saturday, June 6 10:45 AM - 3:00 PM, Richmond Beach Community Park
Games, music, snacks & drinks, coffee & food trucks, themed swag and sponsor booths will fill the space at our RB Community Park.
Shoreline International Dance Party
Saturday, June 6 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM, Spartan Recreation Center
Experience the rhythms of cultures around the world in lively performances and interactive dance.
Shoreline Area Events You Should Know About this Week:
(Follow the event links for additional information, directions, and add to your calendar links.)
Free Savvy Gardener class - Native plants for beauty and water conservation
Wednesday, June 3 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM, North City Water District
Come learn how to enjoy the sustainable beauty of low-maintenance, water-saving Northwest native plants in this FREE gardening class!
Urbanist Shoreline Happy Hour
Wednesday, June 3 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM, Drumlin
Meet some neighbors, make some connections, share ideas about the things you want to see in Shoreline.
Balance & Stability with Breaking Branches Health & Fitness
Thursday, June 4 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM, Shoreline/LFP Senior Activity Center
Balance & Stability is a month-long gentle yet effective movement class designed to help older adults improve core stability, balance, coordination, and joint flexibility.
CROSS BORDER SOLIDARITY AT PEACE ARCH PARK
Thursday, June 4 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM, Shoreline College
The Paul Robeson Concerts & Peace, Love & a Handshake
Kausar Mohamed To Laugh or Cry: Comedy as a Tool for Hope
Thursday, June 4 5:30 PM, Shoreline College
Comedy exists as a tool of resilience, critique, and hope - especially in times where resistance is necessary.
Drag Karaoke at Drumlin
Thursday, June 4 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM, Drumlin
Drag Karaoke, Finally.
Teen Pride Prom
Friday, June 5 4:00 PM - 9:00 PM, Richmond Highlands Recreation Center
Pride Prom is a place to celebrate each other, ourselves, our originality, our community.
Planting Roots: Volunteer Welcome Gathering and Information Session
Saturday, June 6 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM, Kruckeberg Botanic Garden
An overview of how you can become involved at your local community Botanic Garden, followed by a brief tour of the garden for those interested.
The Giant Chess Set Returns to Third Place Commons
Saturday, June 6 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM, Third Place Commons
The beloved giant chess set is finally coming back!
Art & Book Sale at Richmond Beach Library
Saturday, June 6 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM, Richmond Beach Library
Kelli Russell Agodon Poetry Launch
Saturday, June 6 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM, Ridgecrest Books
Kelli Russell Agodon's latest collection, Accidental Devotions, seeks to find meaning in a world lit by screens and haunted by ghosts--both real and digital.
Parkwood PTA Bingo Night
Saturday, June 6 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM, Drumlin
his isn’t your average cafeteria game; we’re turning up the energy for an adults-only evening dedicated to supporting our students.
Lake Forest Park Farmers Market
Sunday, June 7 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Lake Forest Park Farmers Market
For over 20 years, the market has been the your go-to spot for fresh food, local goods, and community connection.
Tool School for Women+: Basic Home Education and Maintenance
Sunday, June 7 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM, Shoreline Tool Library
In this class, students will gain a basic understanding of how a home works, why it does or doesn’t, and how it can get better.
FREE! Clothing Mending @ The Recology Store
Sunday, June 7 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM, Shoreline Recology Store
Do you have a hole in your favorite sweater? Instead of tossing it, try repairing it!
Monday Night Trivia with Lelando at Drumlin
Monday, June 8 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM, Drumlin
Sign-up starts at 7 pm, trivia starts at 7:30 pm - NO RSVPs
Heroes Café-Shoreline
Tuesday, June 9 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM, Seattle Scottish Rite Center
Veterans, Family, Friends and the Community are Welcome.
3D Printer Orientation: The Basics @ STL
Tuesday, June 9 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM, Shoreline Tool Library
Learn how to find, prepare, and print 3D models on our Prusa MK3S+ 3D printers!
Basic Bicycle Maintenance at the Shoreline Tool Library
Tuesday, June 9 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Shoreline Tool Library
Spend an evening at the Shoreline Tool Library learning the basics of maintaining your bike.
Ridgecrest Neighbor Meet Up at Ridgecrest Public House
Tuesday, June 9 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM, Ridgecrest Public House
Come on your own or with friends, socialize or start something.
What’s Up Next in Shoreline (Save the Date):
(Follow the event links for additional information, directions, and add to your calendar links.)
Ribbon Cutting - Luminous Physiotherapy & Phases Clinic
Saturday, June 13 11:00 AM - 2:30 PM, Luminous Physio
Join us for a Ribbon Cutting for Luminous Physiotherapy and Phases Clinic.
Gemini Season Tarot Café
Saturday, June 13 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM, Salvation Artists Collective
The Sun is in curious, conversational Gemini, so we’ll be exploring the themes of The Lovers card.
Juneteenth celebration in Shoreline!
Friday, June 19 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM, Shoreline City Hall
In partnership with Black Coffee Northwest and the City of Shoreline, we can’t wait to celebrate community, culture, and freedom with you. See you there!
Summer Solstice Picnic at the Garden
Saturday, June 20 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Kruckeberg Botanic Garden
Enjoy extended garden hours on the longest day of the year with others who live in our community.
For Upcoming Events in Shoreline visit: DestinationShoreline.com/
Destination Shoreline is brought to you by:
Salvation - Artists and Makers Collective - a Boutique and Gallery
Shorelake Arts bringing people together through art, culture, and shared experiences.
Seniors Helping Seniors®, Supporting Independence for Seniors in Shoreline
Shoreline Chamber of Commerce – Supporting local businesses in Shoreline
Become a Destination Shoreline Partner, learn more here.
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