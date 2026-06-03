

By Kate Ledbetter, By Kate Ledbetter, www.DestinationShoreline.com



What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? – June 3 - 9



As June arrives, Shoreline is kicking off summer in style with one of the busiest and most exciting weekends of the year. From the opening day of the Shoreline Farmers Market and the beloved Richmond Beach Strawberry Festival to the Shoreline International Dance Party and the Salvation Night Market at Aurora Borealis tonight! There are countless opportunities to connect with neighbors, support local makers, celebrate community, and enjoy everything that makes Shoreline special.



Looking for the latest updates on World Cup activities in Shoreline?



This week we’re launching a new weekly update highlighting Global Celebrations in Shoreline every Friday. A one-stop resource for everything Soccer and Shoreline. Hosting an event in Shoreline? Email DestinationShoreline@gmail.com to be included. This week we’re launching a new weekly update highlighting Global Celebrations in Shoreline every Friday. A one-stop resource for everything Soccer and Shoreline. Hosting an event in Shoreline? Emailto be included.