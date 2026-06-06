May 2026 Shoreline Market Overview

May is traditionally one of the busiest months of the year in the Shoreline market, making this month's results worth a closer look. Sales came in at 38 closed transactions, down 30% from 54 in April, an unusually sharp decline for this time of year.





On a positive note, that figure is 5% above May 2025's 36 sales, suggesting some year-over-year improvement, but the month-over-month drop signals that the spring momentum seen in April did not carry through as expected. Year to date, 183 homes have sold.

Several macro factors contributed to the slowdown. Mortgage rates, which had been trending downward and fueling optimism earlier in the year, reversed course following the outbreak of conflict with Iran.

Gas prices spiked in the aftermath, adding pressure to household budgets, and inflation has been rising as a result. Together, these developments shook buyer confidence at what should have been the peak of the spring buying season, causing some buyers to pause or pull back entirely.

Pricing Trends

The median sale price came in at $777,500 in May, down from $827,000 last month and 2.2% below May 2025's $785,000. On a year-to-date basis, the median holds at $785,000, suggesting overall price levels are relatively stable, though monthly figures continue to run below last year.

Price per square foot rose to $550 in May, a meaningful jump from April's $504 and above the year-to-date average of $522. However, it remains 6.6% below May 2025's $589, continuing the pattern of values trailing last year's levels.

Days on Market

Homes averaged 22 days on market in May, slightly slower than April's 19 days. The year-to-date average of 31 days stands in sharp contrast to May 2025's 9-day average, reflecting a fundamentally different market dynamic than the urgency-driven conditions buyers and sellers experienced a year ago.

Negotiation Trends

The sold-to-list price ratio in May was 101.23%, just below May 2025's 101.57%, indicating that well-priced homes are still attracting offers above asking. Year to date, the ratio is 100.83% compared to 103.23% through the same period in 2025, confirming that while sellers are still achieving close to or above list price, the intense bidding competition of last year has eased considerably.

May Summary

Despite a year-over-year uptick in sales, May underperformed for what should be a peak spring month. Rising mortgage rates triggered by the Iran conflict, spiking gas prices, and growing inflation concerns combined to dampen buyer enthusiasm at a critical time.

The drop from April's activity, combined with prices and price per square foot still running below 2025 levels and days on market significantly higher than a year ago, points to a market navigating real economic headwinds. Sellers who price strategically are still achieving strong results, but the broader conditions needed to drive a true spring surge have not materialized.

Lella Norberg is a long-time Shoreline resident and a Managing Broker with Windermere Real Estate Shoreline. Feel free to reach out anytime with questions about Shoreline’s real estate market or your home’s value - always happy to help!



