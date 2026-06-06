City of Shoreline PRIDE Flag Raised June 1, 2026

On Monday, June 1, 2026 Shoreline City Hall welcomed the public to raise the Progress Pride Flag (2018) iteration by Daniel Quasar.





More history on Pride Flags here





The program opened with an inclusive greeting by councilmembers Chris Roberts and Keith Scully.





They were joined by emcee Luis Benito who introduced five local speakers representing various programs, organizations, or initiatives that uplift the safety and joy of Shoreline's LGBTQIA+ community.





The individuals included Ashley Sullivan (Shoreline Farmers Market), Kevin Hallagan (Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center), Fran Rourke (Diversity Alliance of Puget Sound), Roberto Lopez (No Hate in WA State), and keynote Nina McKenzie.





Nina led a tribute and raised the flag in honor of her late wife, Sandy Labyris, who founded Everyday Activists in Shoreline.











