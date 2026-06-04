Lake City Partners meets their fundraising goal for maintenance at Aurora Oaks shelter

Because of the generosity of our community, the Aurora Oaks Birthday Campaign has officially concluded—and together, we raised $62,070 from 113 donations, surpassing our $50,000 goal by more than $12,000.





One immediate need we will also be addressing is the failing cold storage for food items. If there are any additional funds we will address other critical building needs as they arise, helping ensure the shelter remains safe, warm, and welcoming.



To everyone who donated, shared the campaign, encouraged others to give, or helped spread the word: thank you. This achievement belongs to all of us.



With heartfelt gratitude,



Sue Bennett

Interim Executive Director

Lake City Partners









We are overwhelmed with gratitude.What began as a campaign to address urgent health and safety repairs became something much bigger: a community-wide investment in the future of Aurora Oaks and the people who depend on it every day.Your support is already making a difference.Thanks to campaign donations, the leaking roof at Aurora Oaks has been repaired, protecting the shelter and the people inside. The campaign funds will be used to complete the remaining planned repairs, including improvements to the heating and hot water systems.