Hope, Joy, and Civic Renewal June 11, 2026

Sean Goode and Priya Frank

HOPE, JOY, AND CIVIC RENEWAL HOPE, JOY, AND CIVIC RENEWAL

Shoreline Community College, PUB

16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133



Public event. Free.



Over the past few weeks of the America at 250: Roots, Resistance, and Renewal programs, we have explored the histories and influences of various community groups in upholding the ideals of our founding documents while also challenging the aspects of oppression. Public event. Free.Over the past few weeks of the America at 250: Roots, Resistance, and Renewal programs, we have explored the histories and influences of various community groups in upholding the ideals of our founding documents while also challenging the aspects of oppression.





This work often feels overwhelming and our final session will focus on ways we can stay energized and connected while taking care of ourselves and our communities.



Priya Frank and Sean Goode offer uplifting reflections for a moment when many feel worn down by our political climate.









RSVP here Drawing on Goode’s work transforming systems of incarceration that harm marginalized youth and Frank’s leadership in building inclusive, equity-centered communities, they invite us to reconnect with the confidence and curiosity that democratic life requires.









Thursday, June 11, 2026 from 5:30 - 7:00 pmPresented by Ken Winnick, Shoreline College, and the City of Shoreline