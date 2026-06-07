Pramila Jayapal: Resources for the World Cup

We are just 11 days away from welcoming millions of fans from across the globe for the 2026 World Cup! Seattle is hosting six matches at Lumen Field June 15 until July 6.





While this is such an exciting time, it’s important that we are prepared.



Seattle is one of the few host cities that will feature World Cup matches in the heart of downtown. This means that many fans plan to use transit to get to and from matches – there is no public parking at the stadium.





Here are some changes to be aware of:

King County Metro plans to add 60 buses on match days and 30 to 40 additional buses on non-match days during the tournament. To plan your trip, use the King County Trip Planner, or download the King County Metro Transit App.

King County Metro will be providing free rides on the new waterfront shuttle service beginning May 21 through Labor Day. Connections will take place between Seattle Center, Waterfront Park, Pioneer Square, Seattle Stadium, and the Chinatown-International District.

Temporary barriers and concrete barricades will be installed in some areas, including along Royal Brougham Way, to enhance pedestrian safety.

Sound Transit will increase service on its light rail lines, running trains every eight minutes on game days until 1:00am.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) will scale back major road construction, including pausing the Revive I-5 construction zone on the Ship Canal Bridge.

The City of Seattle is creating a Pedestrian Zone in Pioneer Square on match days, where the streets will be closed to traffic. Street closures will typically begin about 4 hours before match start times. If you have any questions about closures, reroutes, or service disruptions during the World Cup, be sure to visit the



Safety is a top priority — for visitors and Seattleites. If you have any questions about closures, reroutes, or service disruptions during the World Cup, be sure to visit the King County Metro website Safety is a top priority — for visitors and Seattleites. FEMA and other federal partners will be taking steps to prepare and protect our community. Here are some ways to stay informed and safe during the tournament:

Download the FEMA App to get real-time updates in English or Spanish for the area you are in or up to five locations.

Follow FEMA Region 10 on X (Twitter) and LinkedIn, along with FEMA on Facebook and Instagram, for additional public safety updates.

Sign up for emergency alerts from King County in the language of your choice by text, voice call, or email at ALERT King County.

Sign up for AlertSeattle to receive customized emergency alerts via text message, email, voice message, or social media. Or text the word SEATTLE to 67283. As always, stay alert and be aware of your surroundings.



Local and federal partners have worked together to make Seattle a welcoming, inclusive, and safe place for fans, while mitigating disruptions to our community members. Let’s all look out for each other during these matches. Until then, if you have any questions, don’t hesitate to reach out to my office at 206-674-0040.



Pramila Jayapal

U.S. Representative (WA-07)

As always, stay alert and be aware of your surroundings.Local and federal partners have worked together to make Seattle a welcoming, inclusive, and safe place for fans, while mitigating disruptions to our community members. Let’s all look out for each other during these matches. Until then, if you have any questions, don’t hesitate to reach out to my office at 206-674-0040.Pramila JayapalU.S. Representative (WA-07)







