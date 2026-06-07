Alpha Delta Chapter of A∆K awards two scholarships to local seniors

Two future teachers recently received $1500 scholarships from the Washington State Alpha Delta Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa, an international organization of women educators dedicated to promoting excellence in education by supporting educators, students, families and communities, celebrating diversity, and encouraging world understanding.





The scholarship recipients, Josephine Cunningham and Ethan Bennett, were selected for their outstanding academics, their activities and community service, and their demonstrated desire to work with children.





Josephine Cunningham with parents Tonya and Doug Cunningham

Josephine Cunningham from Shorecrest High School is the daughter of Doug and Tonya Cunningham. is the daughter of Doug and Tonya Cunningham.





Josephine is a wonderful combination of intellect and creativity which she uses to help others. Exposed to teaching early through volunteering in her mother's preschool classroom, she quickly realized the important role and positive effect of a thoughtful teacher.



A member of National Honor Society and an AP Scholar Award winner, she has a rigorous academic history, including many Advanced Placement courses and four years of French. Josephine is a member of the Ceramics Club and a talented dancer on the SC Hip Hop Dance Team. In both activities she has become a leader and mentor, as well as a performer.





Her years of training in ballet and other dance styles at the Barclay Shelton Dance Centre led her to preparing younger dancers to perform, working two years at the Dance This! overnight summer camp, where she helped teach new techniques and styles, and then being responsible for creating activities and a safe place for groups of 20 students at YMCA camp.









Josephine will attend Oregon State University, majoring in Elementary Education.



Ethan Bennett with parents Jennifer and Scott Bennett

Ethan Bennett from Shorewood High School is the son of Scott and Jennifer Bennett. Recognized for her hours of community service, Josephine has also prepared herself for teaching with volunteering in preschool and 5th grade classrooms plus mentoring and organizing as a Shorecrest Ambassador and Link Crew member. With her talents, creativity and caring for others, she will provide that inspiriting spark of an effective teacher.Josephine will attend Oregon State University, majoring in Elementary Education.is the son of Scott and Jennifer Bennett.





A talented musician, just this school year Ethan won a Superior Soloist Award at the Newport Jazz Festival and an Honorable Mention Trombone Award at the 31st Annual Essentially Ellington High School Jazz Competition and Festival in New York City, along with sharing group awards including the Susan C. Gordon Award for Most Soulful Jazz Band. Seeing him perform leaves no doubt of his passion for music and joy in sharing it.



Inspired by how his teachers found ways to adapt through the Pandemic and then reached out to help students readjust to school, Ethan has chosen to use his passion for music and his desire to help others by pursuing education as a career.





He has prepared himself well academically with many Advanced Placement, Honors, and UW courses. He has also involved himself in mentoring and teaching situations. In high school he volunteered with the Einstein MS band, served as the trombone section leader at SW, and became a teacher's assistant for the SW symphonic band.





As a cabin counselor at Camp Orkila, he supervised campers, led them in activities and taught new skills. He also assisted with the middle school cross country team. Ethan's positive enthusiasm, caring, and talents will draw students toward learning. He will be an inspiring band director.



Ethan will attend the University of Washington with the goal of being a secondary music teacher.





