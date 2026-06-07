Shoreline Farmers Market opens

Market Manager Ashley wields the scissors to cut the ribbon

Photo by Claudia Meadows

A cold and wet start to the day didn't discourage the Chamber of Commerce, Shoreline councilmembers or the many vendors from a joyful opening to the Shoreline Farmers Market. A cold and wet start to the day didn't discourage the Chamber of Commerce, Shoreline councilmembers or the many vendors from a joyful opening to the Shoreline Farmers Market.





Within a half hour the sun was shining and more people were coming in.





Snohomish Bakery was just the thing for a cold and damp morning

Photo by Claudia Meadows

The most popular booth was the bakery - just the thing for a chilly start to the day. The most popular booth was the bakery - just the thing for a chilly start to the day.





Line for the bakery.

Photo by Claudia Meadows

People lined up for pastries and coffee as the skies cleared, the sun came out, and the ground dried. People lined up for pastries and coffee as the skies cleared, the sun came out, and the ground dried.





Photo by Claudia Meadows

The market started to fill up but with a generous layout, and many booths, it's never crowded. The market started to fill up but with a generous layout, and many booths, it's never crowded.





The Shoreline Farmers Market is open every Saturday from the beginning of June to the end of October, from 10am to 2pm. It is located in the Bikelink Park 'n Ride at 192nd and Aurora.





The Shoreline Farmers Market offers a variety of fresh Washington produce and organic meats.





You'll also find fresh baked bread, local honey, and prepared foods.





Visit Our Vendors page to learn more about the market vendors.







