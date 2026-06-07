Soccer Camp for Kids with Shoreline College Athletics start June 22, 2026

Sunday, June 7, 2026

Need something for your active kids to do after school ends in a couple of weeks? 

Choose from a morning or afternoon camp with the coaches and team from Shoreline College.
  • Dates: 6/22 - 6/26 (Monday through Friday)
  • Times: 9:00 - 12:00 PM or 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
  • Location: Camps will be held at Twin Ponds Park and Einstein Middle School fields in Shoreline.
  • Ages: 7-12 years
  • Fees: $130 for morning and $200 for the afternoon camp
  • Instructor: Shoreline College Head Men’s Soccer Coach
  • Register here: Soccer Camp for Kids
Join the Shoreline College coach and team for a fun, educational week of soccer development. 

Young players will have the opportunity to learn from collegiate-level men's and women's coaches, and team players in a structured, supportive environment. 

The camp will be held off campus at soccer fields, located in Shoreline. For ages 7-12 years. For more information, please contact Shoreline Athletics department at 206-546-4553.

Instructor Obed was born and raised in Côte d’Ivoire, and he honed his skills playing street soccer alongside neighborhood friends. His talent earned him a scholarship to a U.S. College, where he continued to excel both academically and athletically. 

Obed began his formal coaching career in 2013 as an assistant coach at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York City before expanding his experience in 2017 coaching for Seattle Public Schools and West Seattle High School. 

In June 2023, he officially joined Shoreline Community College’s men’s soccer program, quickly transitioning from assistant to head coach.


Posted by DKH at 5:15 AM
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