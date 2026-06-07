Soccer Camp for Kids with Shoreline College Athletics start June 22, 2026

Need something for your active kids to do after school ends in a couple of weeks?

Choose from a morning or afternoon camp with the coaches and team from Shoreline College.





The camp will be held off campus at soccer fields, located in Shoreline. For ages 7-12 years. For more information, please contact Shoreline Athletics department at 206-546-4553.





Instructor Obed was born and raised in Côte d’Ivoire, and he honed his skills playing street soccer alongside neighborhood friends. His talent earned him a scholarship to a U.S. College, where he continued to excel both academically and athletically.





Obed began his formal coaching career in 2013 as an assistant coach at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York City before expanding his experience in 2017 coaching for Seattle Public Schools and West Seattle High School.





In June 2023, he officially joined Shoreline Community College’s men’s soccer program, quickly transitioning from assistant to head coach.









Young players will have the opportunity to learn from collegiate-level men's and women's coaches, and team players in a structured, supportive environment.