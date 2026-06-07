Mountlake Terrace Pride celebration brings joy to all

Sunday, June 7, 2026

All were welcome at the First MLT Pride event
Story and photos by David Carlos

The City of Mountlake Terrace hosted its inaugural MLT Pride celebration on Friday, June 5, 2026 from 5 to 8pm at Jerry Smith Town Center Plaza, 23204 58th Ave W.

The first-time event was designed to celebrate and highlight the City’s support of the LGBTQIA+ community. 

Soulcem
Organizers planned an evening featuring live music, drag performances, community organizations, food trucks, dance fitness, a pet parade and more.

Some of the participants in the Pet Parade

Entertainment began with music by Soulcem, followed by drag performances featuring Maya Mem Sabb, Sin O’Matic, Mik Monet, and Kitzen Zammer.

Dancing

Then, attendees participated in a 30-minute Seattle Dance Fitness class before the Pet Strut and Stroll at 7pm.

Drag performers entertained the crowd

A second drag performance also happened at 7pm.

An adults-only after party at the Getaway Tavern began at 8pm.

Mountlake Terrace Events Coordinator Andrew Appelwick said the event already accomplished one of its primary goals.

“Just the sheer amount of people who have said they actually feel welcome, that they’re excited to be here, that the city’s recognized here, I think, is already a success as it is.

"We have 30 vendors here, nonprofits, and organizations all around.”

Staff at MLT Booth had just as much fun as anyone

Organizers encouraged community members of all backgrounds to attend, emphasizing that all were welcome at Mountlake Terrace’s first Pride celebration.

In summary it was : Simply The Best


Posted by DKH at 2:29 AM
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