Birds small and large

Wednesday, June 3, 2026

Photo by Jan Hansen

My hummingbirds left one summer for a fresh meal of flowers and never came back. I finally took down the feeder.

They have been replaced by a dozen other birds, including enormous Flickers, Steller Jays, and the occasional crow.

Photo by Jan Hansen

Sometimes I have a woodpecker like this one but mostly I have the smaller Downy Woodpeckers.

What I don't have is the ability to get good photos of these visitors, so I'm happy to rely on contributors like Jan Hansen.

--Diane Hettrick


Posted by DKH at 2:47 AM
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