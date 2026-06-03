Birds small and large
Wednesday, June 3, 2026
|Photo by Jan Hansen
My hummingbirds left one summer for a fresh meal of flowers and never came back. I finally took down the feeder.
They have been replaced by a dozen other birds, including enormous Flickers, Steller Jays, and the occasional crow.
|Photo by Jan Hansen
Sometimes I have a woodpecker like this one but mostly I have the smaller Downy Woodpeckers.
What I don't have is the ability to get good photos of these visitors, so I'm happy to rely on contributors like Jan Hansen.
--Diane Hettrick
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