Birds small and large

Photo by Jan Hansen

My hummingbirds left one summer for a fresh meal of flowers and never came back. I finally took down the feeder. My hummingbirds left one summer for a fresh meal of flowers and never came back. I finally took down the feeder.





They have been replaced by a dozen other birds, including enormous Flickers, Steller Jays, and the occasional crow.





Photo by Jan Hansen

Sometimes I have a woodpecker like this one but mostly I have the smaller Downy Woodpeckers. Sometimes I have a woodpecker like this one but mostly I have the smaller Downy Woodpeckers.





What I don't have is the ability to get good photos of these visitors, so I'm happy to rely on contributors like Jan Hansen.





--Diane Hettrick







