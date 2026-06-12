Streamlined customs inspections for travel from Canada on Amtrak

Friday, June 12, 2026

Amtrak Cascades train
OLYMPIA – Just in time for international soccer matches, traveling into the United States from Canada on Amtrak Cascades trains will be a little easier – and quicker.

As of June 8, 2026, Amtrak Cascades passenger trains connecting Vancouver, British Columbia with 18 stations in western Washington and Oregon began offering streamlined customs inspections for passengers traveling into the United States.

Under a “preclearance” designation, trains no longer need to stop in Blaine, Washington, for U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents to board and conduct a second review of declaration cards, luggage and carry-on items.

The preclearance designation allows those seeking entry to the United States to be cleared through customs at locations outside of the United States. Previously, this has only occurred at airports, not at train stations. There are 16 preclearance airport locations around the world, including ten in Canada. Canada’s Pacific Central Station in Vancouver becomes the first rail station in North America with the designation.


Posted by DKH at 3:11 AM
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